'Quail-e-Azam Chess Championship' begins

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Quaid-e-Azam Chess Championship 2023, organised by the Punjab Chess Association and Punjab Sports Board, started at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Saturday. As many as 235 players from all over the country are participating in the tournament.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest. He encouraged players from different provinces by playing chess with Rehan Nasir, Obida Manzoor and Mehmood Lodhi. He also expressed keen interest in the bullet game between famous players Tanveer Gilani and Zohaib Gilani.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the chief secretary said that the Punjab government would provide all kinds of support for the promotion of sports, including chess.

He said that as a player it is an honor to represent the country at the international level, adding that good players earn fame for the country and nation. He said that the game of chess is not only a source of entertainment but also improves mental capabilities.

President Punjab Chess Association Dr. Naeem Rauf said that the country's first chess academy had been established in Lahore with the support of Punjab Sports Board. He mentioned that in this academy players were being provided training to compete at national and international levels. He said that facilities would be provided for the promotion of chess in all the districts of the province. DG Sports board Asif Tufail, representatives of chess associations of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were also present.