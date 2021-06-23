Quaison partners Isak in Sweden attack for Poland clash

Sweden coach Janne Andersson handed Robin Quaison his first start of Euro 2020 in Wednesday's final Group E game against Poland in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden coach Janne Andersson handed Robin Quaison his first start of Euro 2020 in Wednesday's final Group E game against Poland in Saint Petersburg.

The Mainz forward replaces Marcus Berg in the only change from Sweden's 1-0 win over Slovakia, in which Quaison won the penalty converted by Emil Forsberg.

Sweden top the group with four points and are guaranteed a place in the last 16, while Poland must win to reach the knockout round after picking up just a point from their first two games.

Grzegorz Krychowiak returns to the Poland line-up following his red card against Slovakia in their opening match, with the injured Jakub Moder dropping out.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Spain in Seville, will be supported by PAOK striker Karol Swiderski in attack.

Starting line-ups: Sweden (4-4-2) Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig; Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson (capt); Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE) Poland (3-5-2) Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt) Coach: Paulo Sousa (POR) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)