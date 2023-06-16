Qualified coaches impart training to young athletes at SBP Summer Camps

Qualified coaches continued imparting vital training to young camp probables at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP)Summer Camps of athletics, cricket, football and lawn tennis here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday

Expert trainers as per the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail put special focus on imparting basic game techniques to hundreds of young athletes at the summer camps.

Dr Asif Tufail said that besides getting training, the summer camps of 14 games are very useful platform for emerging players to show their sports talent.

"The basic objective of these camps is to find young talented players belonging to different games from grassroots level," he added.

He said that holding summer camps is part of SBP campaign for the growth of sports culture in the province."Definitely, it is nice opportunity for the camp probables of 14 games to polish their sports skills under the supervision of qualified coaches", he added.