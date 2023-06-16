UrduPoint.com

Qualified Coaches Impart Training To Young Athletes At SBP Summer Camps

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Qualified coaches impart training to young athletes at SBP Summer Camps

Qualified coaches continued imparting vital training to young camp probables at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP)Summer Camps of athletics, cricket, football and lawn tennis here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Qualified coaches continued imparting vital training to young camp probables at the Sports board Punjab (SBP)Summer Camps of athletics, cricket, football and lawn tennis here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Expert trainers as per the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail put special focus on imparting basic game techniques to hundreds of young athletes at the summer camps.

Dr Asif Tufail said that besides getting training, the summer camps of 14 games are very useful platform for emerging players to show their sports talent.

"The basic objective of these camps is to find young talented players belonging to different games from grassroots level," he added.

He said that holding summer camps is part of SBP campaign for the growth of sports culture in the province."Definitely, it is nice opportunity for the camp probables of 14 games to polish their sports skills under the supervision of qualified coaches", he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Punjab Young Nice From

Recent Stories

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent pas ..

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

5 minutes ago
 Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Lon ..

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to ..

Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine - Lav ..

38 seconds ago
 US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pa ..

US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pattern of Using Excessive Force ..

39 seconds ago
 GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

19 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin Ameri ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin America, Caribbean tour

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.