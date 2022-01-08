Qualifier Cressy upsets Dimitrov to make Melbourne final

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2022 | 12:18 PM

American qualifier Maxime Cressy upset Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to book a spot in his first ATP Tour final Saturday where a potential showdown with Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal awaits

The towering world number 112, who was born in France, had never been beyond a semi-final before upstaging his 28th-ranked opponent 7-5, 7-6 (11/9) over two tough sets to progress at the Melbourne Summer Set event.

It was a major upset for Dimitrov, who was seeking his ninth ATP Tour trophy after producing some of his best tennis for years late last season.

Cressy will face either 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in Sunday's final.

They play later on Rod Laver Arena.

