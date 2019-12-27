UrduPoint.com
Qualifying Races Of Saadia Khan Skiing Cup Held

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Qualifying races of Saadia Khan Skiing Cup held

The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort on Friday.

A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions. Prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their place in the main rounds of the competition.

Players demonstrated their skills at best under the freezing temperatures and treacherous slope. Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

The event was named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at age of 24 years. The tournament was being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.

