Qualifying round of 20th Cholistan Rally held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The qualifying round of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally took place in Cholistan.

A total of 125 vehicles are participating in the rally across the stock category, prepared category, and veteran category.

According to the details, there are 70 vehicles for men and two for women in the stock category, 44 vehicles for men and three for women in the prepared category, and six vehicles in the veteran category.

The International Cholistan Desert Rally will also feature competitions for dirt bikes and truck races.

According to the programme, on February 14, there will be separate first round for men and women in the prepared category.

On February 15, there will be separate competitions for men and women in the stock category, along with a cultural night.

On February 16, there will be separate second rounds for men and women in the prepared category. On the same day, there will be competitions for dirt bikes, quad races, and truck races. Following this, there will be an awards distribution ceremony.