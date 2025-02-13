Qualifying Round Of 20th Cholistan Rally Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The qualifying round of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally took place in Cholistan.
A total of 125 vehicles are participating in the rally across the stock category, prepared category, and veteran category.
According to the details, there are 70 vehicles for men and two for women in the stock category, 44 vehicles for men and three for women in the prepared category, and six vehicles in the veteran category.
The International Cholistan Desert Rally will also feature competitions for dirt bikes and truck races.
According to the programme, on February 14, there will be separate first round for men and women in the prepared category.
On February 15, there will be separate competitions for men and women in the stock category, along with a cultural night.
On February 16, there will be separate second rounds for men and women in the prepared category. On the same day, there will be competitions for dirt bikes, quad races, and truck races. Following this, there will be an awards distribution ceremony.
Recent Stories
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Qualifying round of 20th Cholistan Rally held27 seconds ago
-
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 20253 hours ago
-
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined17 hours ago
-
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series17 hours ago
-
2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues17 hours ago
-
Cricket tournament kicks off at PCP Sports Gala17 hours ago
-
United Sports move into quarter finals of Master Oil inter club cricket tournament17 hours ago
-
Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia17 hours ago
-
14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship 2025 begins in Islamabad17 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection22 hours ago
-
ICC lineup of Men’s CT ambassadors revealed22 hours ago