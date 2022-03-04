Qualifying round of off-road jeep rally completed as Minister LG reviews arrangements

Qualifying round of the off-road jeep rally completed on the second day of four-day National Derajat Festival with Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reviewing the overall arrangements for the successful holding of the Festival

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Qualifying round of the off-road jeep rally completed on the second day of four-day National Derajat Festival with Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reviewing the overall arrangements for the successful holding of the Festival.

The qualifying round of the off-road jeep rally was held on the second day of the four-day National Derajat Festival in Dera Ismail Khan.

Ambulances have also been arranged by the Health and Rescue 1122 to deal with the security and emergency situation, while cultural events and competitions of Derajat Festival have been organized at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inspected the route and rest areas of Sports Stadium and Jeep Rally in detail and expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements of the Festival.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur handed over the tags of their sports vehicles to the players participating in the challenge rally during a simple but dignified ceremony on Friday's qualifying round.

Zain Mehmood won first, Sahibzada Sultan second and Adil Naeem third. In total, more than 80 players are taking part in the race being organized in different category competitions. To further enhance the beauty of DeraJat Festival, a special vehicle has also been prepared by the Dera Ismail Khan Police Department which has been named after the Martyrs Policemen.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the peace of Dera Ismail Khan is the result of the sacrifices of the policemen who have made immense sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the city in a special vehicle prepared by the Dera Police.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also traveled with District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain Liaqat.

Ali Amin Gandapur played a key role in restoring peace, the elders of the area told media men on this occasion. Faisal Amin further said that the police had deployed around 1000 Policemen and carried out traffic matters including security in an efficient manner whereas this year also since there are road crossings and intersections at 7 places, security has been provided by the police department.

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that such events are very important at the international level whereas there is no such competition in Pakistan.

Dera Ismail Khan has full capacity and importance in this regard and last year also the rally was successfully held after which it has emerged as an annual festival. Such an event not only promotes local sports and culture but also attracts thousands of people who stay in the cabins around the routes set for the rally.

Dera Ismail Khan's Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, who was also the local category champion of the off-road competition last year, said that the administration of Dera, the government and the people of Dera Ismail Khan are very hospitable and have good manners. He further said that such events promote not only the culture of the area but also tourism.