UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qualifying Rounds Of Saadia Khan Cup Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan Cup held

The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort on Friday.

A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of Pakistan Air Force.

Prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their places in the main rounds of the competition. Players demonstrated their skills at best on a treacherous slope in freezing temperatures.

Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan, who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at the age of 24 years. The tournament is being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident World Car Young Media Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libyan ..

2 minutes ago

US Coast Guard Searches for Helicopter With 7 Aboa ..

2 minutes ago

Week long activities to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Aza ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police thumps man for complaining again ..

2 minutes ago

KP government striving hard to boost tourism, says ..

8 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar reaffirms resolve to change 'Thana cu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.