Quality Cricket To Bring Quality Rewards For Players In The National T20 Cup

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:33 PM

National T20 Cup to be held in Faisalabad from 13-24 October, 100 per cent increase in winning prize money

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) The upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket, but it also serves chances to the players to bag lucrative prize money.

After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on 24 October will pocket PKR5million.

The runner-up will get PKR2.5million and the top performers of the tournament - player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament - will get PKR100,000 each.

The man-of-the-match award for every match is worth PKR25,000, while man-of-the-final will be getting PKR35,000.

The boost in the prize moneys perfectly aligns with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy of incentivising top-performing players.

But, securing these rewards is going to be an arduous task for individual players and their teams with all top T20 players of the country turning out for the respective cricket association sides from 13-24 October at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

The increase, however, is not limited to the prize moneys as the match-fee for the National T20 Cup has also been increased from the past season.

The players in the playing XI of either of the six First XI cricket association sides will earn PKR40,000 per match, which is a PKR10,000 increase from the past season.

There’s an increase of 113 per cent in the match fee for the non-playing XI players as they will be getting PKR16,000 this tournament.

