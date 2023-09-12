Quality Enhancement Cell organises workshop

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell organized Outcome Based education System workshop for faculty to promote healthy learning practices at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

Resource Persons Dr Shaid Imran, Trainer for the Punjab Higher Education Commission Program and Dr Fahad Noor, Professor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, has given a detailed workshop on the OBE.

Deans, directors and faculty members participated in the session.

Throughout the workshop, various activities were conducted to enrich the learning experienceand foster a sense of collaboration that centered around Outcome-Based Education methodologies.