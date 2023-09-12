Open Menu

Quality Enhancement Cell Organises Workshop

Muhammad Rameez Published September 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Quality Enhancement Cell organises workshop

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell organized Outcome Based education System workshop for faculty to promote healthy learning practices at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

Resource Persons Dr Shaid Imran, Trainer for the Punjab Higher Education Commission Program and Dr Fahad Noor, Professor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, has given a detailed workshop on the OBE.

Deans, directors and faculty members participated in the session.

Throughout the workshop, various activities were conducted to enrich the learning experienceand foster a sense of collaboration that centered around Outcome-Based Education methodologies.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Sialkot University Of Engineering And Technology HEC

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

26 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

3 hours ago
Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

4 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports