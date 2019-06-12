Quality Sports facilitites need of the hour: Mayor Sukkur

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh, has said that the provision of quality sports facilities to the youth is needed to involve them in healthy activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh, has said that the provision of quality sports facilities to the youth is needed to involve them in healthy activities.

Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is committed to providing the latest sports facilities to the youth.

He said this while vising the Sukkur Sports Complex here on Wednesday, the Mayour further said that they are earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of Sports Complex Sukkur and grounds of Sukkur.

He said that latest equipment will be provided for the educational institutions.

Adding that Director Youth Affairs should utilize all the available resources to provide quality sports and recreational facilities to the youth and athletes.