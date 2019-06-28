UrduPoint.com
Quarantined Richarlison Out Of Copa Quarters With Mumps

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Quarantined Richarlison out of Copa quarters with mumps

Porto Alegre, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Brazil forward Richarlison is out of the hosts' Copa America quarter-final against Paraguay after contracting mumps, the country's football federation said on Thursday.

Just hours before the crunch clash at Porto Alegre's Gremio Arena, Brazil's federation (CBF) said it was going to vaccinate all its players against the viral disease.

The 22-year-old Richarlison, who plays for Everton in England, was not expected to start against Paraguay.

He played from the start in Brazil's opening two tournament matches but lost his place to Everton, who plays for Gremio in Porto Alegre, for the 5-0 thrashing of Peru.

Coach Tite said on Wednesday he would be sticking with the same forward line that started against Peru, with England-based duo Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus alongside Everton.

Richarlison has been "isolated from the squad" the CBF said, and confined to his hotel room for "complete rest." The rest of the squad will be vaccinated after their match against Paraguay.

Richarlison is not the first Brazil player to contract mumps.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is missing the Copa America due to an ankle injury, came down with the disease in 2015 when playing for Barcelona.

He was kept away from the rest of the squad for two weeks and missed the start of the 2015/16 season.

Brazil will be looking to overcome some painful recent history against Paraguay, against whom they lost on penalties at the quarter-final stage in both 2011 and 2015.

The winners will face either Venezuela or Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals.

