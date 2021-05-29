UrduPoint.com
Quartararo Claims Fourth Straight Pole In Mugello

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will start on pole for the fourth successive race after dominating Italian MotoGP qualifying with a new lap record at Mugello on Saturday

Mugello, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will start on pole for the fourth successive race after dominating Italian MotoGP qualifying with a new lap record at Mugello on Saturday.

Francesco Bagnaia had been fastest in all the first three practice sessions for local team Ducati, setting a new lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning.

Quartararo bettered that in final practice and kept the home favourites at bay again in qualifying.

The French Yamaha rider took pole in style, lowering the record Bagnaia set only hours earlier, with a new fastest time at the circuit of 1min 45.

187sec.

Bagnaia, was second at 0.230sec, with Johann Zarco on Ducati satellite Pramac bike completing the front row of Sunday's grid.

Jack Miller, winner of the last two races, qualified in fifth and will be sandwiched between Aleix Espargaro (Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM) on the second row.

South African Binder had earlier bettered the top speed hit in MotoGP, recorded by Johann Zarco in Qatar at the start of the season, when hitting 362.4kmh on his KTM in FP3.

