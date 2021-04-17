UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Claims Pole In Record Time, Marquez Returns On Second Row

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Quartararo claims pole in record time, Marquez returns on second row

France's Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha, claimed the qualifying honours in style in Portimao on Saturday to take pole for the Portuguese MotoGP with returning six-time world champion Marc Marquez on the second row of Sunday's grid

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :France's Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha, claimed the qualifying honours in style in Portimao on Saturday to take pole for the Portuguese MotoGP with returning six-time world champion Marc Marquez on the second row of Sunday's grid.

Marquez has wasted no time getting back in the thick of things nine months after his crash in the Spanish Grand Prix which ruled him out of the the entire 2020 season, and the first two races this year.

Quartararo, winner of the Doha MotoGP last time out, secured the 11th pole of his career with a new lap record time of 1min 38.862sec, at the main expense of Alex Rins (Suzuki) and early championship leader Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac).

Honda star Marquez shares the second row with Ducati's Australian rider Jack Miller and Italian Franco Morbidelli for the Yamaha-SRT team.

Italian Francesco Bagnaia had set the quickest time but he had his lap wiped off the time sheets because of a yellow flag warning after a Miguel Oliveira crash, leaving Quartararo to suggest that "it doesn't feel like pole" and Bagnaia down in 11th.

The third row is occupied by the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, Luca Marini, the half-brother to Valentino Rossi, and defending champion Joan Mir.

Mir is competing this weekend handicapped by a late change in his chief mechanic, absent after contracting Covid-19.

Rossi, who swopped places with Quartararo in Yamaha's satellite SRT stable, qualified in only 17th.

Honda-LCR's Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami (Honda-LCR) skipped qualifying after his crash on Friday in practice and will determine if he is race fit on Sunday morning.

Saturday practice was marred by a sickening crash that saw Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) stretchered off the track straight to hospital for further medical checks.

The Spaniard was conscious, but with contusions to his head, right hand and right ankle and misses the rest of the weekend.

Related Topics

World Portimao Doha Sunday 2020 Suzuki Race

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

23 minutes ago

ATC awards 254 years imprisonment in firing case

4 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

5 seconds ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

38 minutes ago

Court rejects plea of slain SU's student Amir Jato ..

7 seconds ago

Kremlin critic Navalny could 'die any minute': doc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.