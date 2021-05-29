UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Dedicates 'best Lap Ever' To Swiss Moto3 Crash-victim Dupasquier

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:12 PM

Quartararo dedicates 'best lap ever' to Swiss Moto3 crash-victim Dupasquier

Fabio Quartararo claimed his fourth successive pole after dominating Italian MotoGP qualifying with what he hailed as "the best lap" of his career at Mugello on Saturday which he dedicated to Moto3 crash-victim Jason Dupasquier

Mugello, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo claimed his fourth successive pole after dominating Italian MotoGP qualifying with what he hailed as "the best lap" of his career at Mugello on Saturday which he dedicated to Moto3 crash-victim Jason Dupasquier.

Dupasquier, 19, fell and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track, in Moto3 qualifying.

Over half an hour after the incident he was still out on the circuit being attended to by medical officers.

The stricken teenager was then helicoptered to hospital in Florence.

"He was transferred to hospital in a hemodynamically stable way," the sport's medical officer Giancarlo di Filippo later reported.

He added: "We'll wait for further updates from the hospital." Japanese rider Ayumu Sasaki and Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba were the others involved in the accident which delayed the MotoGP fourth practice with organisers reporting both were "fine".

Alcoba went to qualify sixth fastest for the race. Sasaki was 10th.

After sealing his pole Quartararo said: "I want to dedicate this one to Jason who had a really bad crash. I hope he's OK. I'm praying for him and I'm praying for his family." Francesco Bagnaia had been fastest in all the first three practice sessions for local team Ducati, setting a new lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning.

Quartararo was top in final practice and kept the home favourites at bay again in qualifying.

The French Yamaha rider took pole in style, lowering the record Bagnaia set only hours earlier, with a new fastest time at the circuit of 1min 45.187sec.

Bagnaia, was second at 0.230sec, with Johann Zarco on Ducati satellite Pramac bike completing the front row of Sunday's grid.

"I enjoyed that lap," beamed Quartararo, 22.

"It's a track where you really feel the adrenaline and I was on the limit everywhere.

"I think its the best lap I ever did in my life." Jack Miller, winner of the last two races, qualified in fifth and will be sandwiched between Aleix Espargaro (Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM) on the second row.

South African Binder had earlier bettered the top speed ever in MotoGP, recorded by Johann Zarco in Qatar at the start of the season, when hitting 362.4kmh on his KTM in FP3.

Honda's multiple world champion Marc Marquez is still finding his way back to top form after returning from last season's injury and starts in 11th in this sixth leg of the championship.

Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi's inauspicious 2021 continued with 'the doctor' down in 19th on Yamaha's SRT satellite bike.

Related Topics

Accident World Fine Doctor Qatar Florence Sunday Family All From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

30 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

2 minutes ago

Five AJK legislators join PTI in meeting with PM I ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Receive $500Mln Tranche of Loan From Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Three members of criminal gang held, mobile phone, ..

3 minutes ago

Bernal poised for Giro triumph as Caruso takes sta ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.