UrduPoint.com

Quartararo Eyes Succeeding Marquez As King Of The Sachsenring

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the Sachsenring

World champion Fabio Quartararo has a chance to become the first winner of the German MotoGP apart from Marc Marquez since 2013 in Sunday's race at the Sachsenring

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :World champion Fabio Quartararo has a chance to become the first winner of the German MotoGP apart from Marc Marquez since 2013 in Sunday's race at the Sachsenring.

Spaniard Marquez is unable to defend his almost decade-long run of success after being ruled out for an undetermined amount of time following another operation earlier this month on an arm injury.

Quartararo, 23, has a 22-point advantage in the world championship over second place Aleix Espargaro after the Frenchman clinched his second victory of the season two weeks ago at the Catalonia MotoGP.

However, the Yamaha rider has never won on the German track near the Czech border, finishing third last season and failing to finish four years ago.

In Moto2 and Moto3, Quartararo never finished in the top 10.

"It's a totally different type of circuit to that of Montmelo," Quartararo said.

"I feel in good form, and I'm riding really well, so we have to achieve the best result possible." One of Quartararo's rivals this weekend, the penultimate stop on the Calendar before the season is put on hold for a month after June 26's Dutch Grand Prix, will be Espargaro.

Aprilia's 32-year-old was on pole in Catalonia and was leading going into the final lap but had to settle for fifth.

He has five podium finishes this season including victory in Argentina, his first at his 200th attempt.

"For the these two last races before the summer break, our objective must be to win significant points," Espargaro said.

"This year we've shown we can always be competitive on all tracks and all conditions, consistency will be key for the end of the season.

"I'm motivated, we can do well at the Sachsenring," he added.

- Unpopular Nakagami - Eyes this weekend will also will be on Japan's Takaaki Nakagami who caused uproar among his fellow riders two weeks ago after causing a crash which wiped out Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Rins.

Rins suffered a wrist fracture and said LCR Honda's rider was one of MotoGP's most dangerous riders and Frenchman Johann Zarco said Nakagami had lost all his credit with other riders.

Nakagami then apologized for the incident on Instagram.

The 30-year-old is a doubt for this weekend due to a head injury but said this week he is hopeful of his chances of racing and posted an image of himself on social media on his way to Germany.

In Moto2, Italian Celestino Vietti will look to extend his advantage at the top of the championship after taking the lead following his win in Catalonia.

In Moto 3, Spaniard Sergio Garcia will also look to keep a firm grip on his top spot.

Related Topics

World Social Media German Germany Honda Lead Argentina Japan June Border Sunday All From Best Top Race Allied Rental Modarba Instagram

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

42 seconds ago
 Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

2 minutes ago
 Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productiv ..

Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productivity

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: A ..

Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: Asad Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 President for global efforts to save world from dr ..

President for global efforts to save world from drought, ensure food security

2 minutes ago
 KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubile ..

KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.