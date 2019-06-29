Quartararo in 'incredible' pole for Dutch MotoGP

Yamaha's French rider Fabio Quartararo set a new lap record as he sealed an "incredible" pole position for Sunday's Dutch MotoGP in Assen

Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Yamaha's French rider Fabio Quartararo set a new lap record as he sealed an "incredible" pole position for Sunday 's Dutch MotoGP in Assen

The 20-year-old clocked 1min 32.017sec, finishing ahead of fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales and Suzuki's Alex Rins, both of Spain.

It was Quartararo's third pole, having topped qualification last time out at the Catalan race and in the Spanish MotoGP at the start of May.

"The track here is much more difficult than Montmelo so I'm suffering a little bit more on my arms," the Frenchman said in reference to the Catalonian track, where he finished second to Honda's Marc Marquez.

"But anyway we managed to get the pole position. First we think about today, Saturday, we managed to get two really fast laps.

"(There's) nothing to say because it's incredible to be in pole position on this track."Spain's reigning world champion Marquez leads this season's standings, on 140 points, from Italy's Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso (103), with Rins just two points adrift.

Marquez was lucky to escape a fall at the so-called 'Cathedral of Speed' track, going wide on a corner and wobbling dangerously off onto the kerb before quickly managing to readjust and regain his seat.