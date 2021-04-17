UrduPoint.com
Quartararo On Pole In Portugal

19 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Quartararo on pole in Portugal

Fabio Quartararo will start on pole for the Portuguese MotoGP after Yamaha's French rider topped qualifying in Portimao on Saturday

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo will start on pole for the Portuguese MotoGP after Yamaha's French rider topped qualifying in Portimao on Saturday.

Quartararo secured the 11th pole of his career at the main expense of Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac).

Italian Francesco Bagnaia set the quickest time but had his lap wiped off the time sheets as it was set under a yellow flag speed warning.

Back in action after nine months out with injury six-time world champion Marc Marquez took sixth on the grid for Honda in Sunday's race.



