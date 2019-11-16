UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Quickest Again In Valencia MotoGP Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:59 PM

Quartararo quickest again in Valencia MotoGP practice

French rookie Fabio Quartararo was fastest for the third straight practice session at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, with world champion Marc Marquez second quickest

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :French rookie Fabio Quartararo was fastest for the third straight practice session at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, with world champion Marc Marquez second quickest.

The 20-year-old Quartararo is hoping to end an impressive debut top-class season with his maiden MotoGP win, after five pole positions and six podium finishes.

The Yamaha-SRT man will be expected to lock down a place on the front row in qualifying later on Saturday.

Honda's Marquez, who sealed his sixth MotoGP world championship last month, was 0.224 seconds slower than Quartararo, ahead of third-placed Jack Miller and Italian great Valentino Rossi in fourth.

Marquez's teammate Jorge Lorenzo, who will retire from the sport after Sunday's race, improved slightly on his displays from Friday's practice but was still over a second slower than Quartararo down in 14th on the time-sheets.

Leading MotoGP times from the third practice session for the Valencia Grand Prix: 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT): 1.30:232, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 0.224sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.311, 4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.398, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.491, 6. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.503, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) at 0.615, 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) at 0.619, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) at 0.726, 10. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) at 0.764 Selected: 14. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Honda) at 1.151 Suzuki MOTOR Honda MOTOR

Related Topics

World Honda Man Valencia Sunday From Suzuki Race

Recent Stories

Rodrigues for building bridges through economic em ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: India v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia el ..

6 minutes ago

PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new ..

6 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for upcoming anti-polio dri ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.