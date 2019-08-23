Quartararo sets new MotoGP track record at Silverstone

French rookie Fabio Quartararo outshone seven-time world champion Marc Marquez by breaking the track record in practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday on a newly laid surface at Silver stone

Quartararo was quickest in the first session of the day, but the fireworks came in the afternoon as he posted a new record time of 1min 59.225 secs.

The 20-year-old's joy seemed short-lived when that time was originally ruled out for exceeding track limits.

However, a photo review after the second session had finished, cleared Quartararo to edge him ahead of Marquez.

The Spaniard, who is well on course to add a sixth premier class world title to his list of honours this season, suffered a crash for the first time in seven races.

Marquez was quickly back up and on his bike, though, to ensure he was second fastest with Maverick Vinales third quickest.