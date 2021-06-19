UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Sets Pace In German MotoGP Third Practice

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:16 PM

Quartararo sets pace in German MotoGP third practice

Season pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was fastest in Saturday's third free practice at the German Grand Prix, the French Yamaha rider outpacing title rivals Australian Jack Miller of Ducati and Johann Zarco on a Ducati-Pramac

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Season pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was fastest in Saturday's third free practice at the German Grand Prix, the French Yamaha rider outpacing title rivals Australian Jack Miller of Ducati and Johann Zarco on a Ducati-Pramac.

Miguel Oliveira on a KTM had been fastest at the Sachsenring on Friday but ahead of quaalifying could only manage provisional fourth ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro as just one hundredth of a second separated the top five.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez, unbeaten at the venue since 2013, although the pandemic put paid to last year's race -- made it into the top 10 at 0.3 sec.

The Spaniard, whose brother Alex was right on his tail in the session, stands just 18th in the current rankings and is targeting a first podium of the campaign after his return frm injury.

Spanish world champion Joan Mir and Valentino Rossi were among top Names who missed out on direct access to the final part of qualifying and will now have to book a slot through qualifying 1 to lift themselves to Q2 later Saturday.

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1min 20.348sec, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) at 0.056, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.085, 4. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.103, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.103, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.153, 7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.212, 8. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.216, 9. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.314, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR) 0.334ole/chc/cdw/nr

Related Topics

World German Top Race

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators for t ..

13 minutes ago

UAE government develops innovative solutions to en ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against fraud, scam calls r ..

15 minutes ago

60-kg hashish, 980 gram Ice recovered in D I KHAN

14 minutes ago

Five arrested, 5kg hashish seized in sargodha

23 minutes ago

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.