Quartararo sets pace in German MotoGP third practice

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Season pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was fastest in Saturday's third free practice at the German Grand Prix, the French Yamaha rider outpacing title rivals Australian Jack Miller of Ducati and Johann Zarco on a Ducati-Pramac.

Miguel Oliveira on a KTM had been fastest at the Sachsenring on Friday but ahead of quaalifying could only manage provisional fourth ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro as just one hundredth of a second separated the top five.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez, unbeaten at the venue since 2013, although the pandemic put paid to last year's race -- made it into the top 10 at 0.3 sec.

The Spaniard, whose brother Alex was right on his tail in the session, stands just 18th in the current rankings and is targeting a first podium of the campaign after his return frm injury.

Spanish world champion Joan Mir and Valentino Rossi were among top Names who missed out on direct access to the final part of qualifying and will now have to book a slot through qualifying 1 to lift themselves to Q2 later Saturday.

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1min 20.348sec, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) at 0.056, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.085, 4. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.103, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.103, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.153, 7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.212, 8. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.216, 9. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.314, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR) 0.334ole/chc/cdw/nr