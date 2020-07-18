Quartararo storms to season-opening pole in Jerez

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Frenchman Fabio Quartararo powered to pole position for the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a Jerez lap record time to edge out Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.

The 21-year-old Quartararo, who rides for the Yamaha satellite outfit, posted a time of one minute and 36.705 seconds to claim his seventh MotoGP pole in only his second top-class campaign.

He will be bidding for his maiden victory on Sunday, having ended his rookie season in 2019 with four runner-up finishes in the last seven races.

"I didn't feel like it was a perfect lap because I made a mistake," said Quartararo.

"I saw that someone had fallen on the 11th turn so I was a little careful." Vinales was 0.139sec slower than Quartararo, who will replace Italian veteran Valentino Rossi at the Yamaha factory team next year.

The 41-year-old Rossi struggled and could only qualify 11th, 1.036sec slower than Quartararo.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will complete the front row for Honda as he starts his tilt at a seventh MotoGP title.

"I knew even before we left the garage that my target was to try and be on the front row," said Marquez.

Marquez's younger brother Alex, making his MotoGP debut as his sibling's Honda teammate, failed to even make it into the second qualifying session.

The 2019 Moto2 champion will start from 21st on the grid.

"Everything is so close in MotoGP," said the 24-year-old Alex Marquez. "Every day I am on the bike I want to improve and learn new things -- tomorrow will be a good opportunity to do this.

"The goal is to finish the race but still to push as hard as possible. We saw many positives today but there's still some room to push a little more." Andrea Dovizioso was eighth quickest before falling in the dying seconds of qualifying.

Spaniard Alex Rins also suffered a heavy fall and his Suzuki team said he was taken for medical tests.

This year's MotoGP world championship finally gets underway on Sunday, behind closed doors and more than four months late due to the coronavirus pandemic.