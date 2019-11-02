UrduPoint.com
Quartararo Takes Pole In Malaysia, Marquez Crashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:52 PM

French rookie Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Saturday in a hard-fought race, as world champion Marc Marquez crashed and was thrown off his bike

Sepang, Malaysia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :French rookie Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Saturday in a hard-fought race, as world champion Marc Marquez crashed and was thrown off his bike.

The 20-year-old Petronas Yamaha sensation, who has emerged this season as a key rival to Marquez, powered to a quickest lap of 1min 58.303sec to seal first place on the grid.

Spain's Maverick Vinales was second quickest, 0.103 off the pace, while Franco Morbidelli of Italy rounded out an all-Yamaha front row.

Quartararo, who has dominated so far this weekend at the Sepang circuit, was fastest in the early stages of qualifying before Vinales took the lead and looked on course for victory.

But the French rider raced a scorching lap in the dying stages to beat his Monster Energy Yamaha rival, and secure his fifth pole position of the season.

The result is a major boost for Quartararo, who crashed out of the Australian MotoGP last week.

There was disappointment however for Marquez, who clinched his sixth world title last month, after he crashed on turn two, meaning he will start in 11th position in Sunday's MotoGP.

The Repsol Honda rider was flipped over his bike as it skidded out of control on the corner, and he rolled off the track and onto the grass.

He got up and walked away, apparently uninjured.

But the poor performance dims Marquez's hopes of securing a second consecutive Malaysian MotoGP win and his 12th victory of the season.

