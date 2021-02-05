UrduPoint.com
Quarter Final Of Kashmir Azadi Football Cup Held

Muhammad Rameez 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Quarter final of Kashmir Azadi Football Cup held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Two quarter final matches of All Pakistan Kashmir Azadi Football Cup 2021 were decided here on Friday.

The cup was being organized by Football Club Karachi in collaboration with Sindh sports & Youth Affairs Department.

The first match was played between Usmanabad Union and Diba Mohammadan Quetta in which Usmanabad Union won by 3-4 on penalty kicks.

The second match was won by Suraj Club Panjgur which defeated Hydri Baloch.

Chief Guest was Riaz Ahmed Former Secretary General Sindh Football Association Normalisation Committee and Arshad Jamal.

