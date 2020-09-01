UrduPoint.com
Quarter Finals Of Professor Ejaz Farooqi Cricket Tourney From September 3

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:45 PM

The quarter finals of all Karachi Professor Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi Invitation Cricket Tournament would be played from September 3

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The quarter finals of all Karachi Professor Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi Invitation cricket Tournament would be played from September 3.

According to schedule of the tournament, being held with the permission of Pakistan Cricket board and organized by Rising Star Cricket Club, the matches will be played between Dawood sports vs. Airport Gymkhana, Alamgir Gymkhana vs. Shameel Cricket Club and Pakistan Cricket Club will play against Al Noor Gymkhana.

Meanwhile, Bilal Friends Cricket Club has already reached the semi-finals.

Tournament Committee Chairman Muhammad Tauseef Siddiqui said that two quarter-finals will be played on September 3 at TMC Cricket Ground where Dawood Sports Cricket Club will face Airport Gymkhana while Alamgir Gymkhana and Shameel Cricket Club will compete at KCC Stadium.

The tournament's third quarter-final will be played between Pakistan Cricket Club and Al Noor Gymkhana at the CCA Stadium on September 4th.

The Bilal Friends Cricket Club has already qualified for the semi-finals. Both semi-finals of the tournament will be played on September 8 at TMC Cricket Ground, where the winner of Group A will face the winner of Group C. The other semi-final will be played at KCCA Stadium where winner of Group B will play against the winner of Group D. The date of the final match will be announced later.

It merits to be mentioned that 80 prominent teams from Karachi participated in the tourney and all matches were played on turf wickets. There was no entry fee for the tournament. Balls were also provided to the teams by the tournament committee.

Tournament Secretary Jamil Ahmed said the tourney started on January 19 and by March 5th, 72 matches had been played. Later, the tournament had to be stopped due to COVID-19. Now that the situation has improved a bit, the committee has decided to complete the tournament.

