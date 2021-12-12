UrduPoint.com

Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named Saturday as the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in American college football.

Young has led the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 seed in the nation, and has thrown for 4,322 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions this year.

In his most recent outing against the University of Georgia, Young impressed by throwing for three touchdowns in a 41-24 victory in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Young received 2,311 points, easily beating out runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, the Michigan defensive end who finished with 954 points. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had 631 points.

With Young's win, Alabama became the sixth school to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it last year.

Alabama's other Heisman winners include running backs Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram II.

