Queen's ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Queen's ATP results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :results from ATP Queen's tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Matteo Berrettini (ITA x1) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) Andy Murray (SCO) bt Benoît Paire (FRA) 6-3, 6-2 Dan Evans (GBR x6) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 6-4 Alex De Minaur (AUS x4) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

More Stories From Sports

