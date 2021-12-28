Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the sports and education were meant to elevate standards, promote development and peace

"The sports and education are part and parcel and connect people of various cultures, that's why the United Nation recognized Sports as an enabler for Sustainable Development." He said this while speaking at the celebrations of the arrival of the Queen's Baton of the Commonwealth Games in Pakistan at Mazar-e-Quaid.

The Chief Minister said that the Baton carried the message of international cooperation and understanding for peace and prosperity. "As a tradition, the Baton of Commonwealth Games carries a goodwill message from the Queen and the Citizens of UK," he said and thanked them all for their best wishes for international peace and cooperation.

He said, "I truly believe that the sports, the arts and physical activities have the power to change perceptions, prejudices and behaviours, as well as to inspire people, break down racial and political barriers, combat discrimination and defuse conflicts." Mr Shah said and went on saying that the sports was beyond any kind of politics and that was why it must be widely utilized for educating the youth and inculcate in them the highest ethical standards.

"The Sports and education are part and parcel and connect people of various cultures that's why the United Nation recognized sports as an enabler for Sustainable Development," he said adding, "We acknowledge the contribution of sport to promoting tolerance and respect and empowering women and the young people, individuals and communities." It may be noted that the Commonwealth Games - 2022 will be held from July 28 to August 08, 2022 at Birmingham, UK. The CM extended his best wishes for the Pakistani athletes, who would participate in the Games.

Mr Shah thanked the Organizing Committee for choosing Karachi to celebrate the Relay this time. "I would like to congratulate the citizens of Sindh province and especially of Karachi to be honored to have this Baton amongst us all," he said.

He said that the Baton would travel through the Karachi and meet maximum spectators around Karachi division, for which he expected that the QBR officials as well as our athletes, sports lovers and general public would demonstrate themselves as a disciplined society so that a soft image of our country could be passed on to the commonwealth countries as well as the entire world.

On the occasion Lt. Gen (r) Syed Arif Hassan HI (M) President CGA Pakistan spoke and thanked the Chief Minister for supporting CGA and promoting sports activities in the province.