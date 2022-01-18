UrduPoint.com

Queiroz Brushes Off Criticism As Egypt Eye Last 16

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz said Tuesday he will not be swayed by critics of his underperforming team as the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions target a spot in the knockout rounds

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz said Tuesday he will not be swayed by critics of his underperforming team as the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions target a spot in the knockout rounds.

The Pharaohs take on Sudan in Yaounde on Wednesday knowing a draw will be enough to send them through to the last 16, where they would face the winners of Group E, and a possible showdown with Ivory Coast.

Egypt lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening match in Garoua but bounced back to beat Guinea-Bissau by the same scoreline thanks to a goal from star man Mohamed Salah.

Queiroz has come under fire for his tactics, with Egypt yet to hit their stride and demonstrate they are capable of ending a 12-year wait for another continental crown.

"We're living in a different world (with Covid-19), a different society, a different football," Queiroz told a news conference.

"The only thing that didn't change is criticisms for ourselves (coaches)." "The coach can't make a magic situation," he added.

"We're doing our best and people on tv or in the media criticise. This is part of the show, we need to be ready for this event." Asked to explain Egypt's strategy and positioning of players, Queiroz dryly replied that was not his problem.

"I advise you to hire some experts to read the game and then you will see in which formation we play," he said.

"Football is a game of opinions, of mistakes. I have mine, you guys, you have yours. As far as we respect each other, there's nothing wrong in the game, everything is correct."

Related Topics

Africa Football Fire World Egypt Garoua Yaounde Man Same Ivory Coast Sudan Guinea-Bissau Nigeria Media Event TV From Best Coach

Recent Stories

SLA to organize conference on Sindhi language on J ..

SLA to organize conference on Sindhi language on Jan 20

1 minute ago
 Wales captaincy 'will add' to Biggar's game - Piva ..

Wales captaincy 'will add' to Biggar's game - Pivac

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court orders sharing of missing per ..

Islamabad High Court orders sharing of missing person cases list with AGP

1 minute ago
 British PM denies lying about lockdown party

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

1 minute ago
 Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'concrete' answe ..

Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'concrete' answers on demands

1 minute ago
 SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, ..

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.