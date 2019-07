Sam Querrey reached his third Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) win over fellow American Tennys Sandgren

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Sam Querrey reached his third Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) win over fellow American Tennys Sandgren.

World number 65 Querrey, 31, who made the semi-finals in 2017, faces two-time champion Rafael Nadal on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.