UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Questioning Of Medical Team Over Maradona's Death Delayed

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Questioning of medical team over Maradona's death delayed

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The interrogation of a medical team under formal investigation for manslaughter over the death of footballing legend Diego Maradona in Argentina last year has been delayed until June 14, AFP sources said Friday.

The seven members of Maradona's medical team were due to be questioned by investigating judges on Monday, who would then decide whether charges should be brought against them.

If they are charged and subsequently found guilty they could face between eight and 25 years in prison.

The 60-year-old footballing icon died of a heart attack in November 2020, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was the result of malpractice or negligent actions by his doctors, which worsened his health condition and resulted in his death.

In May, an investigating expert medical panel concluded he was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death.

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against his neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque, who responded tearfully to the accusations, saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" for an "unmanageable" patient.

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Related Topics

Attack World Died Argentina May June November 2020 Blood Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

42 minutes ago

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

9 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

9 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

9 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

10 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.