UrduPoint.com

Quetta All Set To Hold 34th National Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 01, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

In an unprecedented move, the Balochistan Sports Department is all set to host 34th National Games to be organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :In an unprecedented move, the Balochistan Sports Department is all set to host 34th National Games to be organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association.

"After 19 years, we are holding such a mega event as the preparations for organizing the 34th National Games in Quetta have entered the final stages,' Director General Sports Dara Baloch said.

Addressing a meeting, he said to make the National Games a success, the officials of all associations related to sports should cooperate fully with the Sports Department.

The heads of the sports union, coaches, athlete representatives and officials of the sports department attended the meeting.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the trials, training camps and making the National Games of Balochistan successful.

The officials requested the Director General of Sports to provide sports equipment so that the players can practice fully in the training camp.

DG assured that the sports equipment for the training camp will be provided to the players and coaches soon.

Finally, the officials of the association expressed their commitment that they will work together with the sports department to make the National Games a success.

It may be recalled that over 3000 athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games starting from May 15 2023. It will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bazanjo will be the patron-in-chief of the Games' Management Committee with Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan (president POA) and Balochistan's Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliquz Hazara will be nominated as patrons of the committee.

Likewise, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili will be the chairman of the committee while senior vice president Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah has been designated advisor on Games affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports May Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in ..

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in Q1 2023, on track to becoming ..

11 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

5 minutes ago
 Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Feder ..

Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia ..

Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia in France - Mission to UN Gen ..

5 minutes ago
 Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstor ..

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstorm today evening

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.