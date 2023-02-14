Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday replaced an injured Ahsan Ali with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Hafeez has previously been a member of HBL PSL title winning squads.

He was with Peshawar Zalmi when they won in 2017 and Lahore Qalandars when they lifted the title last year.

Quetta Gladiators would play their first match of the season on Wednesday when they take on Multan Sultans at the Multan cricket Stadium.