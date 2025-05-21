Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 10 final

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United fell short, managing 179 runs while chasing 210-run target in Qualifier 1 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Quetta Gladiators secured their spot in the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 after beating Islamabad United by 30 runs in the first qualifier held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Batting first after winning the toss, Quetta posted a formidable total of 209 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 48, while Faheem Ashraf contributed 45 off 23 balls. Finn Allen scored 41, Avishka Fernando 32, Saud Shakeel 15, Rilee Rossouw 16, and Hassan Nawaz added 6 runs.

In response, Islamabad United fell short, managing 179 runs before being bowled out in the final over. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 52, followed by Agha Salman (44) and Rassie van der Dussen (35). Captain Shadab Khan could only add 16 runs, while Imad Wasim (5), Jimmy Neesham (1), Naseem Shah, and Alex Hales were dismissed without scoring.

Quetta's bowling attack was led by Usman Tariq, who claimed three wickets. Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim picked up one apiece.

With this victory, Quetta Gladiators advanced to the PSL 10 final, keeping their hopes alive for another league title.

PLAYING XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, +Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, *Shadan Khan, James Neesham, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, +Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah.