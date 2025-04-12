Open Menu

Quetta Gladiators Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 80 Runs In PSL 10 Second Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:27 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in a one-sided contest in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In the match played at Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The Quetta Gladiators' batters proved Babar Azam's decision wrong and posted a massive total of 216 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel played an outstanding knock of 59 runs, while Finn Allen scored 53, and Hassan Nawaz made 41 runs before getting out. Riley Rossouw remained not out at 21, and Kusal Mendis remained not out at 35.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph, and Sufyan Maqeem took one wicket each.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi's team failed to perform significantly and was bowled out for 136 runs in the 16th over.

Saim Ayub was the top scorer with 50 runs. Hussain Talat made 35 runs, Mitchell Owen scored 31, and Mohammad Haris contributed 13 runs, while none of the other players reached double figures.

For Quetta Gladiators, Abrar Ahmed took 4 wickets while Usman Tariq and Mohammad Amir took two wickets each.

Kyle Jamieson also took one wicket.

In the opening match of PSL the previous day, defending champions Islamabad United easily defeated Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiaros in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure security of the matches, players and citizens coming to enjoy the cricket.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran, Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph.

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad, Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott.

