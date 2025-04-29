Quetta Gladiators Blow Away Multan Sultans For 89-10
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In yet another impeccable bowling performance for the third match in a row by the Quetta quick bowlers led by Khurram Shahzad, the bowlers proved too hot to handle for the Multan batters as they were bundled out for their lowest total of 89-10 in 17 overs in the PSL history at the Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday night.
Multan’s previous lowest total was 101 against Karachi Kings in PSL 8 at the NBP National Stadium, Karachi. The Quetta Gladiators have emerged as the formidable bowling line-up of the PSL X as it was third match in a row where they outwit the opposition for 137 (Karachi Kings), 114 (Peshawar Zalmi) and 84 (Multan Sultans) runs at the same venue.
The ferocious pace of Khurram Shahzad proved too much for the Multan Sultans batters on a juicy Gaddafi stadium pitch as he played havoc with the top-order batting of Multan Sultans. He claimed four Multan wickets in first 11 deliveries of his opening spell. Khurram Shahzad bowled with pace and precision to restrict Multan batters who face an early extinction from the PSL X.
It was captain Muhammad Rizwan who offered some resistance to the somewhat unplayable bowling performance by the Quetta quicks.
Rizwan returned unbeaten on 44 off as many balls while leg-spinner Usama Mir was the only other batter to enter double-figure score.
Half of the Multan team was back in the hut by the eighth over as Iftikhar Ahmed 6 (14) played a suicidal long hit after a quite long but painful vigil at the crease and was caught at long on by Rilee Rossouw off Faheem Ashraf. New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell was the sixth wicket to fall as he tried to hit Faheem Ashraf for a boundary over the covers.
Khurram Shahzad was at his best with the bowl as he claimed four Multan top-order wickets in mere 11 balls as he got the better of Yasir Khan 5 (4), Usman Khan 0 (3), Kamran Ghulam 3 (6) and Curtis Campher 4 (4) by the close of fourth over of the innings.
Mohammad Amir was luckless as two catches were dropped off his bowling and he conceded 14 runs off his three wicketless overs. Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf claimed a brace for 18 and 21 runs respectively. Abrar Ahmed was also wicketless and gave away 13 runs off his three overs.
