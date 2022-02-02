Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sarfraz Ahmed says that if a person who sold out Pakistan through ‘fixing’ will talk about “intention” then God is the only protector.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday gave tough response to Salman Butt over his criticism.

Taking to Twitter, Sarfraz Ahmed said that if a person who sold out Pakistan by becoming a fixer now will talk about “intention” then God is the only protector.

He wrote, “Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying,”.

Salman Butt had said earlier that what Sarfraz Ahmed was doing was not making his good image. He said that Sarfraz always screamed and ordered the players instead of consulting them.