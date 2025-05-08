Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel Praises Team's Performance After Victory
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed his satisfaction after his team’s win against Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted that winning a trophy depends on performing well on the day of the match.
He also clarified that his focus is on contributing to his team rather than securing a spot in the national squad.
Shakeel emphasized that a player’s attitude plays a crucial role in cricket, influencing match outcomes.
He specifically praised young batter Hassan Nawaz, who had to adjust his position in the team from opener to No.
3, then No. 4. Despite these changes, Nawaz handled pressure well and showcased his talent.
Regarding the team’s bowling, Shakeel said that each bowler understands their plan and role. He commended Mohammad Amir for his experience and impact on the game, noting that even if Amir does not take wickets, his presence is influential.
He also appreciated the overall performance of his squad, stating that every player is contributing effectively.
APP/kah-vad
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Sports
-
Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel praises team's performance after victory6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United coach discusses team challenges after loss6 minutes ago
-
Quetta Gladiators crushes Islamabad United with record-breaking batting blitz15 hours ago
-
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared16 hours ago
-
Canada to host 2026 World Squash Jr C’ships20 hours ago
-
Jamil, Babar to train Bangladeshi players, coaches21 hours ago
-
PSL X to go ahead as planned20 hours ago
-
RSO chairs meeting to discuss issues for promoting sports1 day ago
-
HBL PSL X to continue as scheduled20 hours ago
-
Dr. Shah’s legacy lives on in women’s hockey: Sindh Sports Secretary vows support2 days ago
-
Young cricketer dies of cardiac attack during PCB cup match2 days ago
-
National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow2 days ago