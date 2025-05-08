Open Menu

Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel Praises Team's Performance After Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel praises team's performance after victory

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed his satisfaction after his team’s win against Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted that winning a trophy depends on performing well on the day of the match.

He also clarified that his focus is on contributing to his team rather than securing a spot in the national squad.

Shakeel emphasized that a player’s attitude plays a crucial role in cricket, influencing match outcomes.

He specifically praised young batter Hassan Nawaz, who had to adjust his position in the team from opener to No.

3, then No. 4. Despite these changes, Nawaz handled pressure well and showcased his talent.

Regarding the team’s bowling, Shakeel said that each bowler understands their plan and role. He commended Mohammad Amir for his experience and impact on the game, noting that even if Amir does not take wickets, his presence is influential.

He also appreciated the overall performance of his squad, stating that every player is contributing effectively.

APP/kah-vad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

7 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

16 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

16 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

16 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

16 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

16 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

16 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

16 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

16 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports