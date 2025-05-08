ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed his satisfaction after his team’s win against Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted that winning a trophy depends on performing well on the day of the match.

He also clarified that his focus is on contributing to his team rather than securing a spot in the national squad.

Shakeel emphasized that a player’s attitude plays a crucial role in cricket, influencing match outcomes.

He specifically praised young batter Hassan Nawaz, who had to adjust his position in the team from opener to No.

3, then No. 4. Despite these changes, Nawaz handled pressure well and showcased his talent.

Regarding the team’s bowling, Shakeel said that each bowler understands their plan and role. He commended Mohammad Amir for his experience and impact on the game, noting that even if Amir does not take wickets, his presence is influential.

He also appreciated the overall performance of his squad, stating that every player is contributing effectively.

