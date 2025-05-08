Quetta Gladiators crushes Islamabad United with record-breaking batting blitz

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Quetta Gladiators rode on blistering centuries by Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz to thrash Islamabad United by 109 runs in a one-sided Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter on Tuesday.

Rossouw smashed 104 off 46 deliveries while Nawaz remained unbeaten on 100 from 45 balls as Quetta posted a mammoth 263 for 3 after being sent in to bat at the Pindi cricket Stadium.

Their 134-run stand for the fourth wicket laid the foundation for what turned out to be one of the highest team totals in PSL history.

Quetta skipper Saud Shakeel contributed 23 off 18 balls, while New Zealand opener Finn Allen made just five before being run out. Left-hander Mark Chapman remained not out on 13.

Islamabad’s bowlers were left with little to cheer about. Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah picked up a wicket apiece, but both were expensive, conceding 42 and 55 runs respectively in their four-over spells.

Chasing a daunting 264, Islamabad never got going and were bundled out for 154 in 19.3 overs, despite a defiant 56 from Imad Wasim and a late cameo of 31 by Ben Dwarshuis.

Mohammad Amir struck early with a fiery opening burst, removing Kyle Mayers and Sahibzada Farhan within the first over. He finished with figures of 3 for 6 from his two overs.

Mohammad Wasim claimed 2 for 28, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed also picked up two wickets for just 17 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel chipped in with a wicket each.

The result underlined Quetta’s growing momentum in the tournament, while Islamabad were left to lick their wounds after one of their heaviest defeats.

Scoreboard: Quetta Gladiators 263-3 in 20 overs (Rossouw 104, Nawaz 100 not out; Imad 1-42, Naseem 1-55)

Islamabad United 154 all out in 19.3 overs (Imad 56; Amir 3-6, Wasim 2-28, Abrar 2-17)

Quetta won by 109 runs