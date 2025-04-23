Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday decided to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested.

The sources said that Usman Tariq’s action will be tested at an ICC-accredited laboratory, most likely at the LUMS Biomechanics Lab in the coming days.

The sources said that the Quetta Gladiators management intends to keep Usman Tariq in the squad until his action is cleared, as they do not want to jeopardize the spinner’s cricketing career.

Currently, Usman Tariq is working on his bowling action in the nets with the coaching staff. The off-spinner’s action was deemed suspicious during the match against Lahore Qalandars on April 14.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown reported Usman Tariq’s action.

As per the rules, he is still allowed to bowl in the tournament.

However, if his bowling action is reported again, he will be barred from bowling. Notably, Usman Tariq’s action was also declared suspicious during PSL 9.