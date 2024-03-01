Quetta Gladiators deliver crushing blow to Karachi Kings with 5-wicket victory

In a thrilling match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, Quetta Gladiators secured a commanding 5-wicket win over Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In a thrilling match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, Quetta Gladiators secured a commanding 5-wicket win over Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The highlight of the match was West Indies' powerhouse Sherfane Rutherford, who played an explosive innings to clinch victory for Quetta on the final ball of the 16th game of the PSL.

When Quetta found themselves at 89 for five, it was the dynamic duo of Rutherford and Akeal Hosein who seized control of the chase and saw it through. Their partnership of 80 runs for the fourth wicket proved crucial, with Rutherford smashing a blistering 31-ball 58, adorned with six sixes and a boundary, while Akeal contributed a valuable 22 off 17 deliveries.

This victory marks Quetta Gladiators' fourth win of the tournament, while Karachi Kings suffer their third loss in five games.

The foundation for Quetta's successful chase was laid by Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel, who put on a solid 57-run partnership for the first wicket. However, a dramatic collapse ensued in the middle overs as Rilee Rossouw's side lost wickets in quick succession.

Despite the setbacks, Rutherford's onslaught in the final over, where he hammered 15 runs off Anwar Ali's bowling, ensured Quetta emerged victorious.

Earlier in the match, Karachi Kings struggled after losing their captain Shan Masood for a duck in the first over. However, James Vince and Tim Seifert's aggressive partnership provided some momentum. Vince top-scored with a brisk 37 off 25 balls, while Seifert contributed a quickfire 21 off 11 deliveries.

However, Quetta's Usman Tariq turned the tide with two crucial wickets in his first over, disrupting Karachi's momentum. Abrar Ahmed also made significant contributions with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/31.

Despite a late surge from veteran all-rounder Anwar Ali, who scored an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls, Karachi Kings could only muster 165/8 in their allotted overs.

In the end, it was Quetta Gladiators' all-round performance that saw them emerge victorious, with Rutherford's explosive innings standing out as the defining moment of the match.

Rutherford was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive innings