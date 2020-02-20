Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United brace up today for first match of PSL 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The opening match will be played at Karachi National Stadium today at 7 pm PST.

Former Pakistan Captain and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmad is leading Quetta Gladiators while leg-spinner Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United. Both teams are excited for the opening match of PSL besides hundreds and thousands of fans and lovers of across the globe.

Gladiators are expected to be a force to be reckoned this season with the renowned local and international players despite that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah is out of at least two matches of the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators will want to start the tournament with a win as it has top run -scorer Shane Watson and his Australian counterpart Ben Cutting, along with England’s Jason Roy and fast bowlers Tymal Mills and Windies Keemo Paul.

Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Khurram Manzoor and Sarfaraz are the local batsmen while Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz are the bowlers.

South African pacer Dale Steyn is also there for the United. Besides him, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan make up the remaining international players for United.

Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees and Hussain Talat are the national players who might push the united to win this year.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan