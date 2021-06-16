Quetta Gladiators to take on Multan Sultans today

(@fidahassanain)

Gladiators after defeating Lahore in yesterday’s match are much determined to upset Multan Sultans in today’s match in Abu Dhabi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) Quetta Gladiators is all set to take on Multan Sultans in Abdu Dhabi today.

Quetta Gladiators is determined to make another victory after upsetting Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in yesterday’s match.

The star of the Quetta Gladiators was not much that good at Abu Dhabi leg and won two consecutive games before defeating Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs.

Despite victories, Quetta still needs to maintain the momentum going as their batting remains a main cause of worry for the team management.

The flying star of Multan Sultans could not save it from the defeat.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan