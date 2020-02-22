UrduPoint.com
Quetta Gladiators To Take On Peshawar Zalmi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:56 PM

Quetta Gladiators to take on Peshawar Zalmi

Both teams with likes of all rounder players will give touch time to each other in Karachi National Stadium.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Defending champion Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium today.

Gladiators who defeated two-time winner Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) V, 2020.

The experts say that Zalmi might be on edge with their loss but Darren Sammy led-side boasts likes of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, fiery bowler Wahab Riaz and well-versed wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal. Peshawr Zalmi has hopes on Liam Livingstone who made an aggressive fifty not out in the last match.

Quetta Gladiators led by former Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmad also have the like of all rounder Shane Watson, Ahmad Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Jason Roy and Ahsan Ali to give tough time to Zalmis.

Azam Khan is also the center of attention who performed excellent against Islamabad united in the first match of the tournament.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will begin at 2 pm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Your Thoughts and Comments

