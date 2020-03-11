Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due to rain

The 25th fixture of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) The 25th fixture of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Wednesday.

The two teams share the two points of the match equally. Quetta Gladiators now have seven points – same as Islamabad United (fourth) and Karachi Kings (fifth) – from nine matches, but remain at the bottom of the table due to a low net run rate.

Gladiators’ final group-match is on Sunday, 15 March, against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.

Table-toppers Multan Sultans have 12 points from eight matches. They are already guaranteed qualification with five wins.

Sultans play their last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi, at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 13, and Lahore Qalandars, at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 15.

On Thursday, arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars lock horns in a much-anticipated contest at the National Stadium. Imad Wasim-led Kings will be eyeing vengeance after Sohail Akhtar-led Qalandars secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win on Sunday.