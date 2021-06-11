Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United tonight

(@fidahassanain)

The match will start at 9 PST at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with strict Covid-19 protocols.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Quetta Gladiators will take on Islambad United tonight.

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed cricket Stadium on 9:00 PST in Abu Dhabi.

Quetta Gladiators is 2019 champions

Islamabad United won three of their five matches and vowed to bounce back after their last defeat. For Quetta, every match is a must-win match for them for their survival for play-offs qualificatioin.

Lahore Qalandars defeated United Islamabad on June 9 in a last-over thriller and also receive a blow after it was confirmed that Faheen Ashraf may miss upcoming matches due to hand injury.

Gladiators, meanwhile, are hoping to turn around their fortunes and would expect their pros to step up.

Squads:

Islamabad United – Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Musa, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fawad Ahmed.

Quetta Gladiators – Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahir Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain.