Quetta Gladiators win PSL opener, beat Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Defending Champions Quetta Gladiators outplayed two time winners Islamabad United by three wickets in the opener of the 2020 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Islamabad United to bat first. Two time champions Islamabad United posted a total of 168 runs for all in 19.1 overs. Islamabad lost Colin Munro on the very first ball as he was caught by Mohammad Nawaz.

Luke Ronchi who smashed a 23 off 13 balls hitting four 4s and a 6 was caught by Ahmed Shehzad off Sohail Khan. Dawid Malan was the highest run getter for Islamabad as he scored 64 runs off 40 balls including five 4s and three 6s while Faheem Ashraf 20, Asif Ali 19 and Hussain Talat 19 batted well.

For Quetta, Muhammad Hasnain bagged 4 wickets for 25 runs while Ben Cutting and Sohail Khan grabbed 3 and 2 wickets for 31 and 21, respectively. Hasnain was also named Player of the Match.

In reply, Quetta achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets 18.3 overs. Azam Khan was the highest scorer for the Gladiators as he scored 59 runs off 33 balls including five 4s and three 6s.

Mohammad Nawaz 23, Ben Cutting 22, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed 21 and Sohail Khan 14 also reached double figures. United's Mohammad Musa claimed three wickets for 30 runs.

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming ceremony.

Earlier the opening ceremony of PSL was held at Karachi's National Stadium with thousands of Pakistanis participating with an unmatched enthusiasm for the cricket at home.

The ceremony opened with national anthem which was followed by the history of the PSL's journey narrated by Shahzad Nawaz. This is also the first Pakistan-only edition of PSL where all the matches will be played at home grounds in four cities including Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Hosted by Fakhar-e-Alam the the ceremony was officially started when he invited Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to deliver the speech. The CM lauded the efforts of PSL management and congratulated the nation for another successful edition of PSL.

Speaking at the occasion the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani described the struggles and efforts made by the board to start, retain and bringing the entire PSL from UAE to its real home of Pakistan giving the home audiences� a treat� as cricket was disappears from home grounds for last few years.

"Pakistan is opening its doors to the rest of the world, and the PSL is making this happen," Mani said.

Ceremony was also ornamented by various musical performances of regional and local� musicians and singers to portray the rich culture of the country before the world.

Musical part began with an elaborated orchestra, including trumpeters and dhol players, presenting an instrumental of the official PSL 2020 anthem, "Tayyar Hain" The first performance saw a Sufi piece with singer Sanam Marvi and famous qawwali duo Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad which was followed by singer Sajjad Ali who mesmerized the Karachiites with some of his classic tunes such as Babia and Sohni Lagdi from the 90s.

The whole ceremony was a celebration of nationalism, cricketing pride and culture where renowned national singers such as Abrar-ul-Huq, Ali Azamt, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid, Aima Baig and legendary Rahat Fateh ALi Khan gave wholehearted performances.

Franchise owners and their captains as well children from the Deaf Reach School also made a stage appearance for an oath-taking ceremony regarding fair play. The ceremony concluded with glaring fireworks.