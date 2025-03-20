Open Menu

Quetta Triumphs Over Larkana By 15 Runs In National T-20 Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Quetta triumphs over Larkana by 15 runs in National T-20 tournament

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Quetta Region secured a thrilling 15-run victory over Larkana Region in the National T20 cricket Tournament match held at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Quetta posted a total of 129 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Ibrahim was top-scorer with 27 runs, followed by Shamrez Khan with 25. Other key contributions came from Yasir Khan (21), Latifullah (15), Abdul Wahid (13) and Sajid Khan (7). Haseebullah, Muhammad Idrees, and Usman Shinwari added 5, 6 and 3 runs, respectively.

Larkana’s bowling attack was led by Shahnawaz Dahani, who took four wickets, while Aamir Ali, Shahzaib Aziz and Shahid Mahmood claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 130, Larkana Region struggled to build momentum and managed 114 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Quetta’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Najeebullah and Abdul Wahid picking up two wickets each, while Muhammad Idrees and Abdul Hameed chipped in with one wicket each.

With this victory, Quetta continues its strong performance in the tournament, showcasing both batting resilience and bowling strength.

