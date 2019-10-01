UrduPoint.com
Quetta Wins Railways Inter-divisional Karate Title

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Showing prowess and superior technique, Quetta's martial art players clinched the Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Karate Championship here on Tuesday at Railways stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Showing prowess and superior technique, Quetta's martial art players clinched the Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Karate Championship here on Tuesday at Railways stadium.

Quetta accumulated 79 points to remain unchallengeable in the two days annual meet in which Lahore division took the second place with 70 points.

Railways Police finished at third place having won 59 points followed by Workshops division with 57 points.

DS Quetta Division was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away the prizes to notable position holders.

