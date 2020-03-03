UrduPoint.com
Quetta Wins The Toss, Asks Qalandars To Bat First

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

The Qalandars are looking at every possibility to win the match against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Lahore Qalandars will bat first against Quetta Gladiators in today’s match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Qaddafi Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss against Qalandars but decided to bowl first.

Qalandars who are already at the bottom will be looking for their first win in the latest edition of the league against the Gladiators who have already second (six points) with three wins and two losses from five matches.

The Qalandars earlier lost all their three games and were looking at the possibility of yet another bottom of the table finish.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

